SECTIONS
Tim Scott

Latest

SUBSCRIBER
DunedinJuly 23

Macraes mine pours six millionth ounce of gold

OceanaGold is celebrating “one of the most significant milestones in New Zealand mining history” — its six millionth ounce of gold at Macraes, near Dunedin.
Macraes mine pours six millionth ounce of gold
Macraes mine pours six millionth ounce of gold