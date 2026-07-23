OceanaGold is celebrating “one of the most significant milestones in New Zealand mining history” — its six millionth ounce of gold at Macraes, near Dunedin. The multinational mining company said the achievement meant its Macraes site was the first continuously operating New Zealand mine to ever reach the milestone. Resources Minister Shane Jones said Macraes was the “trunk” of New Zealand’s extractive sector. “Many other branches are starting to show form… “There’s a great line in ‘the good book’ about a tree, standing resolutely on a lofty mountain. “The tree has held aloft, I would argue, because of the success of Macraes.” ©Allied MediaProudly displaying the bar of gold containing the six millionth ounce of gold at Macraes mine are (from left) OceanaGold senior mining engineer Sally Harrison, geologist Sophie Fay, surveyor Ant Coughlan, projects and construction superintendent Mike Dodd, graduate engineer Liam Brunton and environmental advisor Avi Roberts. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery A lot of bleakness was still hovering above the New Zealand economy, so when there were “golden moments” such as this, it was cause for celebration, Mr Jones said. “It’s a testimony to the thousand-odd people who work there, either directly or indirectly. “It’s astonishing that the engineering, the machinery, the processing hardware, it never ever turns off. ©Allied MediaMolten gold mixed with refining fluxes of borax and sodium carbonate, and heated to over 1000°C, is checked in OceanaGold's electric induction furnace at Macraes. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery “It continually performs, so I think that’s a matter of pride for the Otago workforce, and I would have thought the Otago broader community.” There had been times in the mine’s history when the value of gold was not measured in the thousands, but in the hundreds of dollars per ounce. “They’ve seen the highs and the lows, and the fact that they’ve endured is something that we should be immensely proud of.” ©Allied MediaThe gold gathers in the top crucible while the refining fluxes cascade into the lower moulds. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery Macraes is one of New Zealand’s largest and longest-running gold mines, and began production in 1990. The first millionth ounce was reached in 2000, followed by the second in 2005, the third in 2010, the fourth in 2014 and the fifth in 2019. OceanaGold legal and public affairs senior vice president Alison Paul said it was not just the amount that made the milestone special, it was the story behind it, too. “Macraes has achieved six million ounces through low gold price cycles, technical challenges, and changing conditions: through innovation, resilience and the skill of our people. “We are proud of what we have built here and are committed to continuing to operate responsibly for many years to come.” ©Allied MediaA freshly poured bar of gold is tipped from a mould in OceanaGold's Macraes gold room. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery Macraes operation asset president Kalutwa Chizema said the six million ounces represented 36 years of extraordinary achievement by the mine team. “This milestone belongs to every person who has ever worked here — the miners, engineers, metallurgists, geologists, environmental advisors, tradespeople, administrators, and contractors who showed up every day, in every season. “This is your milestone.” tim.scott@odt.co.nz