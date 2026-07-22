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Toni Williams

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Mid CanterburyJuly 22

District ready as it can be for arrival of bird flu cases

The Ashburton District Council is ready to support MPI’s response if bird flu spreads to Mid Canterbury, group manager compliance and regulation Ian Hyde says.
District ready as it can be for arrival of bird flu cases
District ready as it can be for arrival of bird flu cases
Mid CanterburyJuly 22

100 year milestone of women, home and country captured in a book

The New Zealand Federation of Women’s Institutes (NZFWI) has published a book, called Women, Home & Country to mark the organisation’s centenary.
100 year milestone of women, home and country captured in a book
100 year milestone of women, home and country captured in a book