A book to honour the New Zealand Federation of Women’s Institutes (NZFWI) centenary celebrations has been published by members.

It is called Women, Home & Country.

NZFWI was founded in 1921 to bring women together to share knowledge, build skills, and strengthen community life.

Originally established in rural areas, the nationwide organisation created opportunities for connection, education, and support during a time when many women were isolated.

Former national president Jude Vaughan, of Staveley, said the book took five years to complete due to the many disruptions of covid happening in New Zealand at the time.

It was complied by past national executive council member Mary Reet.

It was a ‘‘huge undertaking but so worth the effort,’’ Vaughan said.

‘‘I think the book is professional in content and publishing.

‘‘It is certainly an interesting read and plenty of members are in the 105-plus photographs printed,’’ she said.

Over the past century, the NZFWI has grown into a nationwide network, welcoming women from all walks of life to foster friendships, develop practical and creative skills, and contribute to community and international initiatives.

The 180-page book offers an engaging record with detailed archival material, contemporary photography, and personal reflections to tell the story of the organisation from its rural beginnings in 1921 through to its centenary celebrations.

Reet said Women, Home & Country recorded the NZFWI’s centenary celebrations, rather than being a detailed history of the movement.

“The book highlights the enduring role that members have played in supporting families, strengthening communities and enriching New Zealand life,” Reet said.

It came out of the organisation’s centenary celebrations in 2021 which were at risk of being derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In recognition of the organisation’s founder, Miss Jerome Spencer, NZFWI commissioned sculptor Gerard McCabe to produce a life-sized statue in Napier.

It was unveiled on February 14, 2021 during national celebrations.

‘‘We wanted to reflect our celebrations but also acknowledge the background of the times we were in. We wanted a book that members are proud to own and to promote.”

Reet said she drew inspiration from WI members and was encouraged by other members of the committee particularly then-national president Jude Vaughan.

“It has been a labour of love, somewhat exhausting but I am so proud of the result. The book made me smile as I saw all the ladies having so much fun and enjoyment and I loved the opportunity of showcasing their talents to the country they spend so much time supporting through fund raising and craft work.”

The book documents nationwide centenary events in 2021, including commemorations, community projects and creative traditions, while also reflecting the resilience of members navigating the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With strong appeal to members, their families, and readers interested in New Zealand social history, women’s stories, and community life, this is a title with broad national relevance.

- Women, Home & Country honours a century of friendship and fellowship, service and community. Published by Mary Egan Publishing, it is available in bookshops across Aotearoa.