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Vaughan Elder
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Latest
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
October 16
New hospital plans: Reducing floor size may be option
A last-minute scramble by consultants to cut costs from the new Dunedin hospital has been completed and includes the option of reducing the floor size, the ODT understands.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
September 2
'Extremely concerning': Proposed hospital cuts would affect patient care
Cutting emergency department beds and downgrading operating theatres are under consideration as the government looks to slash spending on the new Dunedin hospital.
Queenstown
April 14
Faulty pyrotechnics led to Dalefield fire: report
An American billionaire’s Queenstown pyrotechnic display spiralled out of control and led to a significant blaze after fireworks malfunctioned, it has been revealed.
Dunedin
February 21
Controversial church gets boot from O-Week Tent City
A controversial church called out for "cult-like behaviour" has been booted from O-Week's Tent City where it was given a stand despite allegations of racism, sexual assault and homophobia.
News
September 9
'He wanted me to lie through my teeth': Skydiving boss investigated over call after death
A public official claims a Queenstown skydiving boss asked him to sign a false document about the company's safety plan following an American tourist's tandem parachuting death.
Dunedin
February 5
Blood tests to help determine exposure to lead
Blood tests will help officials work out whether Waikouaiti and Karitane residents may be chronically affected by exposure to lead, a packed public meeting in East Otago has been told.
Central Otago
January 21
Winery owned by slain Aucklander bought by Southland farmers
A Southland dairy farming couple with a passion for Central Otago have purchased a vineyard owned by a slain Auckland woman.
National
May 6
Bloomfield rejects call for 'mass masking' under level 2
Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says mass masking will not be introduced at alert level 2 after an Otago University academic suggested it could be used to help stop the spread of Covid-19.
News
April 6
PM outlines how Govt might decide which regions leave lockdown
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has outlined how the Government might decide whether some regions will stay in lockdown longer as the South continues to have the most cases.
News
April 6
Eight new cases in Invercargill, five in Queenstown
Eight of the Southern District Health Board area's 17 new Covid-19 cases are in Invercargill.
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