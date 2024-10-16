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Vaughan Elder
vaughan.elder@odt.co.nz

Latest

SUBSCRIBER
DunedinOctober 16

New hospital plans: Reducing floor size may be option

A last-minute scramble by consultants to cut costs from the new Dunedin hospital has been completed and includes the option of reducing the floor size, the ODT understands.
New hospital plans: Reducing floor size may be option
New hospital plans: Reducing floor size may be option
SUBSCRIBER
DunedinSeptember 2

'Extremely concerning': Proposed hospital cuts would affect patient care

Cutting emergency department beds and downgrading operating theatres are under consideration as the government looks to slash spending on the new Dunedin hospital.
'Extremely concerning': Proposed hospital cuts would affect patient care
'Extremely concerning': Proposed hospital cuts would affect patient care
QueenstownApril 14

Faulty pyrotechnics led to Dalefield fire: report

An American billionaire’s Queenstown pyrotechnic display spiralled out of control and led to a significant blaze after fireworks malfunctioned, it has been revealed.
Faulty pyrotechnics led to Dalefield fire: report
Faulty pyrotechnics led to Dalefield fire: report
DunedinFebruary 21

Controversial church gets boot from O-Week Tent City

A controversial church called out for "cult-like behaviour" has been booted from O-Week's Tent City where it was given a stand despite allegations of racism, sexual assault and homophobia.
Controversial church gets boot from O-Week Tent City
Controversial church gets boot from O-Week Tent City
NewsSeptember 9

'He wanted me to lie through my teeth': Skydiving boss investigated over call after death

A public official claims a Queenstown skydiving boss asked him to sign a false document about the company's safety plan following an American tourist's tandem parachuting death.
'He wanted me to lie through my teeth': Skydiving boss investigated over call after death
'He wanted me to lie through my teeth': Skydiving boss investigated over call after death
DunedinFebruary 5

Blood tests to help determine exposure to lead

Blood tests will help officials work out whether Waikouaiti and Karitane residents may be chronically affected by exposure to lead, a packed public meeting in East Otago has been told.
Blood tests to help determine exposure to lead
Blood tests to help determine exposure to lead
Central OtagoJanuary 21

Winery owned by slain Aucklander bought by Southland farmers

A Southland dairy farming couple with a passion for Central Otago have purchased a vineyard owned by a slain Auckland woman.
Winery owned by slain Aucklander bought by Southland farmers
Winery owned by slain Aucklander bought by Southland farmers
NationalMay 6

Bloomfield rejects call for 'mass masking' under level 2

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says mass masking will not be introduced at alert level 2 after an Otago University academic suggested it could be used to help stop the spread of Covid-19.
Bloomfield rejects call for 'mass masking' under level 2
Bloomfield rejects call for 'mass masking' under level 2
NewsApril 6

PM outlines how Govt might decide which regions leave lockdown

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has outlined how the Government might decide whether some regions will stay in lockdown longer as the South continues to have the most cases.
NewsApril 6

Eight new cases in Invercargill, five in Queenstown

Eight of the Southern District Health Board area's 17 new Covid-19 cases are in Invercargill.
Eight new cases in Invercargill, five in Queenstown
Eight new cases in Invercargill, five in Queenstown