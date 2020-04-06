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Eight of the Southern District Health Board area's 17 new Covid-19 cases are in Invercargill.
The SDHB released the updated figures this evening, which also include five new cases in the Queenstown Lakes area, three in Central Otago and one in Gore.
It brings the area to a total of 177 cases, more than double the national rate of Covid-19 cases per population.
Across New Zealand there were 67 new cases, bringing the total number to 1106. Of the new cases 17 were in the South - the biggest rise of anywhere in New Zealand - bringing the total in the SDHB area to 177.
There were 13 Covid-19 patients in hospital as of this morning, including three in ICU. One person is in hospital in the SDHB area and they are in Southland Hospital.
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With 17 new cases, the SDHB area had the most new cases, followed by Waitemata, which had ten new cases.
The cases in the SDHB area are made up of 163 confirmed cases and 14 probable cases.
The SDHB area now has 53.7 cases per 100,000, which is well above the DHB with the second highest rate of cases, which is Waikato with 35 cases per 100,000.
It is more than double the national rate, which stands at almost 24 cases per 100,000.
The SDHB area also continues to have the most cases in total of any DHB area in New Zealand and Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today the South has among the most number of cases where the cause of transmission remains undetermined.
Currently across New Zealand 2% of cases are being attributed to community transmission, while the source of transmission is still being investigated for 17% of cases.
The areas where there were the most number of cases still being investigated were in the Southern and Waikato DHB areas and the Auckland metro region, Dr Bloomfield said.
"We are going to be working with them over the next day or two, to look at each of those cases under investigation to determine if they can, or should be classified as community transmission."
|DHB
|Number of cases
|Change in last 24 hours
|Auckland
|147
|10
|Bay of Plenty
|32
|1
|Canterbury
|92
|6
|Capital and Coast
|80
|0
|Counties Manukau
|81
|4
|Hawke's Bay
|33
|4
|Hutt Valley
|19
|1
|Lakes
|12
|0
|MidCentral
|27
|5
|Nelson Marlborough
|40
|5
|Northland
|17
|1
|South Canterbury
|10
|0
|Southern
|177
|17
|Tairāwhiti
|1
|0
|Taranaki
|14
|0
|Waikato
|147
|1
|Wairarapa
|8
|0
|Waitemata
|157
|12
|West Coast
|4
|0
|Whanganui
|8
|0
|Total
|1106
|67
Meanwhile, the number of cases linked to the Bluff wedding cluster has climbed by four to 62.
The number of cases linked to the World Hereford Conference, held in Queenstown, remains at 32.
|Clusters under investigation
|Location
|Total to date
|New in last 24 hours
|School
|Auckland
|72
|6
|Event
|Southland
|62
|4
|Workplace
|Waikato
|58
|2
|Event
|Queenstown
|32
|0
|Workplace
|Auckland
|19
|3
|Group travel to US
|Wellington
|16
|0
|Cruise ship
|Hawke's Bay
|16
|0
|Unknown origin
|Christchurch
|15
|5
|Group travel overseas
|Auckland
|15
|3
|Unknown origin
|Auckland
|15
|2
|Rest home
|Waikato
|14
|0
|Event
|Wellington
|13
|0