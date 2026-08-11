Australian-first work from home laws have been delayed as Victoria's new premier hits the reset button on the state government's frayed relationship with the business community.

Premier Ben Carroll announced the move on Tuesday, confirming the start date for the proposed legal right would be pushed back from September 1 to July 2027.

The legislation would give full-time, part-time and casual workers the right to work from home two days a week on a pro-rata basis where reasonable.

Mr Carroll said he had communicated the change to Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Sally Curtain and Australian Industry Group's Victoria head Tim Piper.

Debate on the bill, which has already passed the lower house and was expected to pass the upper house this week, has also be delayed.

"I want to be very clear, I support work from home," Mr Carroll told reporters.

"I support flexible work. It is good for working families. I want to reset our relationship with the business community.

"That is why I've delayed these changes, and it's why I'm going to continue to work with the business community on making sure this policy is right."

The bill would still be passed before the November state election, the premier said.

It has attracted staunch opposition from business lobby groups, which have called for it to be scrapped altogether.

Among the more contentious elements of the legislation is a requirement for employers to pay any reasonable costs to allow an eligible employee to work remotely.

Mr Carroll flagged he was keen to make "sensible amendments" and said he wanted to send a signal that Victoria was open for business.

"My door will always be open to the business community.”