B+LNZ chief executive heading to Ospri

Sam McIvor. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Beef and Lamb New Zealand chief executive Sam McIvor is stepping down to take the helm at Ospri.

In a statement, B+LNZ chairwoman Kate Acland said the board wanted to thank Mr McIvor for "the significant contribution" he had made to B+LNZ and the sector in the 17 years he had worked for the organisation, particularly the last eight as chief executive.

"We are delighted that Sam has chosen to continue with a role in the agriculture sector and are confident he will continue to make a positive impact in this position", she said.

Mr McIvor’s primary industry career spanned on-farm activity through to processing and retail. His first chief executive role was at New Zealand Pork, followed by Preston Corp Ltd. Prior to rejoining B+LNZ, he was group general manager farm operations at Ospri.

Mr McIvor’s last day would be July 24. The board would begin the search for his replacement in the coming weeks, Mrs Acland said.