Brand, management changes for several service stations

    Mobil Eastgate in Wharf St, Dunedin, will no longer be branded as Mobil from the end of next month. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH
    Changes are afoot for Dunedin’s Mobil stations.

    A spokesman from Mobil Oil New Zealand Ltd said the stations in Cumberland St and Wharf St would stop trading under the Mobil brand from July 27.

    The Otago Daily Times understands a new operator is expected to take the two stations on from that point, but that is yet to be confirmed.

    The Mobils in Anzac Ave and Hillside Rd were going to be transferred to new operators while outgoing manager Beven O’Callaghan moved into semi-retirement.

    "There’s just going to be new managers on those two sites," he said.

    Mobil Oil New Zealand said it understood staff at the Anzac Ave and Hillside Rd stations would need to reapply for their jobs under a new agent.

    While he would not be able to guarantee staff would keep their jobs, Mr O’Callaghan said it was likely they would.

    "The staff shouldn’t lose their jobs or anything, there’s no redundancies at this stage. The staff should just transfer over.

    "These people are all trained up already and they’re ready to carry on."

    Mr O’Callaghan said he had a store in Christchurch also being handed over to a new operator.

    "We just need a break, we’ve had them now for 20 years."

    The O’Callaghan family would continue to own the Anzac Ave site but lease it back to Mobil’s new operator.

