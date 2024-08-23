Christchurch burger joint closes after 40 years

Big Gary's on Riccarton Rd. Photo: Supplied

Well-known Christchurch burger joint Big Gary's has closed its doors.

"Boss Gary" announced his retirement on the takeaway shop's website.

He has been serving up burgers and "smiles" to Canterbury University students and other residents at the Riccarton Rd store for the past 40 years.

"These past forty years have been the best part of my life," Gary said.

"I've been privileged to meet so many of you wonderful people and to share in your lives.

"Your laughter and your fulfilled tummies have been my greatest reward.

"But the time has come for me to retire and to think about what comes next.

"I'm not out for good, just stepping back to find a new journey to embark on.

"Thank you all for the fun memories and the joy you've given me. I will treasure them always.

"There's more to come!! I hope you'll join me in the next stage of my journey. I promise it will be AWESOME!"

The retirement announcement also stated: "Every day, (Gary) poured his heart into each burger, cherishing the joy and laughter that filled the cozy space. It was a labour of love, connecting him with the community.

"Big Gary’s became a landmark, a legend, known for its delicious food and Boss Gary’s friendly face.

"He remembered the names and stories of his regulars, shared in their triumphs and setbacks, and watched grow from eager teenagers into accomplished adults.

"Now, after four decades, Boss Gary has decided to hang up his apron. With mixed emotions, he announced that Big Gary’s would be closing its doors at the Riccarton Rd location."