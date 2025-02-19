Herald publisher announces job cuts

NZME last month announced it planned to cut up to 38 roles in a newsroom restructure and staff were offered to apply for voluntary redundancy. Photo: RNZ

A number of high-profile senior reporters will leave the New Zealand Herald under its restructure to cut about 30 roles from the newspaper's editorial team.

According to the Herald's Media Insider, staff that have taken voluntary redundancy include political editor Claire Trevett, deputy business editor Grant Bradley, senior sports reporter Chris Rattue, specialist science reporter Jamie Morton, investigative journalist Nicholas Jones, long-time reporter Kirsty Wynn and social media head Mitch Powell.

RNZ understands other senior journalists also applied for voluntary redundancy under the proposal by the Herald's owner NZME, which was announced in January this year and originally aimed to axe 38 jobs.

A source said some of those who had applied for voluntary redundancy had been denied.

In a company-wide email this morning, NZME chief executive Michael Boggs said the confirmed structure was shared with newsroom teams this morning and the changes included a new Herald streaming channel.

Boggs said in the email, read to RNZ, that NZME believed there was significant potential to grow audiences and revenue in video and their strategy included expanding that team.

Other key changes included reshaping and resizing the newsroom, a high focus on strong audience engagement and/or generating subscriptions and a specialist print team created to service the needs of readers.

Boggs said NZME would continue to invest in innovative editorial tools and productivity.

The email said more details on the streaming channel would be released at a later time but RNZ understands the plans are for a free, ad-supported news channel called Herald NOW.

It would be live for six hours each morning followed by repeats throughout the day.

RNZ understands the channel would be supported by partnership deals with brands, sponsored content, and branded segments and integrating investigations from ex-Three News reporter Michael Morrah's as well as Madison Reidy's business podcast with news content and six daily weather and sport updates.

A leaked sales document to RNZ's Mediawatch stated the channel would launch in the first half of this year.

A document leaked to RNZ showed multimedia editor and stream producer roles had been created.

RNZ understands there was deep scepticism within the newsroom about losing the experienced reporters in order to focus more on video.

Media Insider's Shayne Currie wrote the proposals included more investment in video - including the new, daily video stream - and a stronger focus on ensuring the newsroom was focused on journalism and other content that resonated with audiences, including subscribers to the Herald's Premium content.

The restructure targeted a reported savings of $4 million including additional cuts to contributors, casuals and contractors.

Editor-at-large Currie, once the Herald's managing editor, wrote the job cuts were the biggest reorganisation of the newsroom in a decade.

"The total number of full-time NZME editorial roles will drop to about 250."

The announcement confirmed internal applications would now open for new and vacant roles and those staff in reduced roles would be able to indicate their preferences.

Applications would close on February 24 followed by an internal selection and interview process.

The outcomes would be communicated to staff by March 6 with the new structure taking effect from March 17, while production journalist changes would take effect from April 30.