Highs, lows focus of roadshow

ExportNZ executive director Josh Tan at a recent export awards evening. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Otago and Southland businesses keen on learning about both the benefits and the pitfalls of going global will have the opportunity at an ExportNZ All of Government Roadshow tomorrow.

The roadshow opens in Dunedin tomorrow morning before an afternoon session in Cromwell.

ExportNZ executive director Josh Tan will moderate the two-hour sessions.

He will be joined by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade economic division manager Stu Horne; Ministry of Primary Industries export regulatory senior adviser Michelle Taylor; MPI market access division principal adviser Cherie Flynn; New Zealand Story FernMark acquisition manager Tania Bearsley; and ExportNZ credit office senior business originator Phil Quinn.

Mr Tan was bullish about the interest from businesses looking to test the export waters.

"We’ve definitely seen a willingness to get back out there in both export and networking.

"People are tired of online sessions only.

"We agree there is something extra to be gained by being in the room."

The roadshow was for any sized business, whether they be a sole trader or an established firm.

The individual events are an opportunity for potential exporters who might not otherwise be able to meet key policy and decision-makers from across government.

"Exporting is never easy and there can be unexpected issues that pop up all the time.

"The best way to become aware of some of the pitfalls and opportunities in exporting is to engage, listen and ask questions.

"The speakers we have in the room are experts in their organisations.

"Setting up as an export entity varies greatly depending on the market, capabilities of the exporter and size of the opportunity.

"There are different requirements to export depending on the market, so exporters need to be sure they understand their obligations before sending goods overseas.

"These events will be a good opportunity to ask questions and understand the global environment our exporters are operating in."

He was "really excited to be heading down [to Dunedin]".

"We know there is a flourishing export community in the region and we’re looking forward to building our connections and network."

