Two people have been seriously injured in a crash that has blocked State Highway 83 near Duntroon.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Duntroon-Georgetown Rd (SH83) near the intersection with Ngāpara-Georgetown Rd, about 2.20pm on Sunday.

“Two people have serious injuries”, a police spokesperson said.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area while emergency services work at the scene.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they sent one ambulance, one PRIME vehicle and one helicopter to the scene.

Their crews were still at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they responded three crews who found two people trapped on arrival.

They were freed from the vehicle and the scene was left with police.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz