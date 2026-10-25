Firefighters have contained a controlled burn in Dunedin that got “out of control” and posed a risk to nearby property.

A total of six crews including three pumps, a tanker and two rural appliances responded to the blaze at a private property in the Blackhead area, about 12.45pm on Sunday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the fire was about 100m by 50m in size.

A controlled burn had gotten “out of control” and was “threatening property”, the spokeswoman said.

“The fire is now contained and crews are dampening down hotspots.”

About an hour later, two crews were sent to another fire at a property in central Dunedin.

Multiple calls were received about wooden pallets on fire outside at the property.

“The size of the fire was approximately 3m metres by 3m and it caught on to the fence.”

The fire had since been extinguished and crews had left the scene, the spokeswoman said.

“The fire is deemed as suspicious.”

tim.scott@odt.co.nz