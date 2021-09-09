Iwi company appoints new chief executive

Craig Ellison

Ngai Tahu Holdings chief operating officer and former Ngai Tahu Seafood chairman Craig Ellison (Ngai Tahu) has been appointed chief executive of Ngai Tahu Holdings for a period of 10 months.

He starts work on December 1.

Ngai Tahu Holdings chairman Mark Tume made the announcement on Tuesday.

Mr Ellison’s appointment comes as Ngai Tahu Holdings’ current chief executive Mike Pohio becomes chairman of the Ngai Tahu Holdings board. .

Formerly a professional director, Mr Ellison stepped away from a full governance portfolio to take up a fixed-term role of chief operating officer last year.

‘‘I feel being able to step up and do this work for my iwi is a great privilege, especially during such a crucial period of time,’’ he said.

‘‘I will be drawing on my extensive governance experience, as well as my time as chief operating officer and am committed to growing the success story of Ngai Tahu Holdings,’’ Mr Ellison said.

Mr Tume said the board was pleased to be drawing on Mr Ellison’s expertise at this time of global economic uncertainty and volatility.

He had been one of the key figures in securing a turnaround for Ngai Tahu Holdings over the past year and his skills and well-demonstrated leadership would be an asset in the chief executive role.

‘‘Bringing Craig to the role of chief executive means that we have an experienced leader in Holdings who has already demonstrated skill and commitment to steering the organisation onward and upward.’’