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Liquidation of Central Otago grape-growing business a ‘very difficult decision’: director

Mount Dunstan Estates Ltd and its associated company, Mount Dunstan Harvesting Ltd, were both placed into liquidation by shareholder resolution late last month. Photo: Supplied
Mount Dunstan Estates Ltd and its associated company, Mount Dunstan Harvesting Ltd, were both placed into liquidation by shareholder resolution late last month. Photo: Supplied
Mount Dunstan Estates Ltd and its associated company, Mount Dunstan Harvesting Ltd, were both placed into liquidation by shareholder resolution late last month. Photo: Supplied
Tim Scott
Tim Scott
Tim ScottReporter
Wednesday, August 19, 2026
Business
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