Friday, 7 May 2021

Mike Collins named Business South CEO

    By Sally Rae
    1. Business

    Mike Collins. Photo: Supplied
    Mike Collins. Photo: Supplied
    Mike Collins has today been named as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer of Business South, the new entity created by the merger of the Otago Southland Employers’ Association (OSEA) and the Otago Chamber of Commerce (OCC).

    Mr Collins, who has most recently held executive leadership roles at the Southern District Health Board and Otago Polytechnic in Dunedin, will take up his new position in August.

    “I’m excited to lead Business South at this time of transformation and to help chart a path that is future-focused, sustainable and aspirational,” he says. “It’s an incredible opportunity to honour and build on the strong legacies of both OCC and OSEA to deliver enhanced benefits to members, stakeholders and local communities,” he said in a statement.

    The chairman of Business South’s Board of Directors, Neil Finn-House, says the board is delighted to secure such a high-calibre leader.

    “Mike Collins is an exceptional people leader and strategist who has the abilities required to knit together two organisations with more than 290 years of collective history,” he says.

    “His leadership experience, commercial acumen and collegial approach will be invaluable in forging a strong culture and a bright new future for Business South.”

    Business South (the working name for the new organisation) has recently secured incorporated society status. As merger operations progress, both OSEA and OCC continue to operate on a business-as-usual basis under their respective existing boards.

    The merger of OSEA and OCC was first confirmed late last year, after unanimous approval from OSEA members, and 78% majority approval of members of OCC. They have around 1,000 members each, approximately a quarter of whom belong to both organisations.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter