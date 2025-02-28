Pharmac chief executive resigns

Sarah Fitt. Photo: RNZ / Luke McPake

Pharmac chief executive Sarah Fitt has resigned from her role, RNZ understands.

Fitt has been in the position since 2018.

It comes after a submission built off a 100,000 signature petition calling for her to be sacked was presented to Parliament's health select committee in December 2024.

In recent weeks a number of top health officials have announced their resignations including the Director-General of Health, Diana Sarfati and Health New Zealand chief executive Fepulea'i Margie Apa.

Director of Public Health Dr Nicholas Jones also announced he would be stepping down and returning to his regular role.