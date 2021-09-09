Thursday, 9 September 2021

Publicans back pouring pints

    By Riley Kennedy
    1. Business

    Golden Fleece Hotel and Motel co-owner Rose Cayford pours one of the first drinks after the...
    Golden Fleece Hotel and Motel co-owner Rose Cayford pours one of the first drinks after the Waikouaiti pub reopened yesterday afternoon following the drop back to Alert Level 2. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON
    The Golden Fleece Hotel and Motel in Waikouaiti is well and truly open for business and ready to serve customers during Alert Level 2.

    Owners Gerald and Rose Cayford welcomed customers back yesterday following the shift to Level 2.

    Mrs Cayford spent the morning getting the pub ready, which involved a fair amount of cleaning, before it opened in the late afternoon.

    The couple took over the premise in February last year.

    The Golden Fleece operates both as a pub and an accommodation service in the main street of Waikouaiti and celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2016.

    Mrs Cayford said they were ‘‘very pleased’’ to be opening their doors after weeks of no customers.

    • In an article published in yesterday’s Otago Daily Times it was incorrectly reported that the Inland Revenue Department had filed an application to place the pub into liquidation.

    The IRD instead filed an application to place the previous owners of the pub, Golden Fleece 2018 Ltd, into liquidation.

    The former owners no longer have any association with the Waikouaiti pub.

    riley.kennedy@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter