Runaka-based service welcomes apprenticeship funding

Rachel Wesley. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An Otago runaka-based consultancy service has welcomed yesterday’s announcement that it will receive $2million to oversee 50 apprenticeships for displaced workers, Maori and Pasifika as "excellent news" for the community.

Dunedin-based Aukaha was among six recipients of a $14million Government package for apprenticeships.

Aukaha chief executive Rachel Wesley said with 87 potential candidates on its books already and a good relationship with local providers, the consultancy would have no issue matching displaced workers, Maori and Pasifika in construction and other priority industries in Dunedin and South and Central Otago over the coming 18-month period.

"The need is there," Ms Wesley said.

Yesterday’s funding announced by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones was part of the $40million Regional Apprenticeship Initiative announced in June in response to fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The $14million announced yesterday would help 350 apprentices get into trades training, Mr Jones said in a statement.

The overall package would be used to support up to 1000 regional apprenticeships in total.

The first five schemes, which were worth about $12million for 300 apprenticeships, were announced in July and yesterday Mr Jones announced the second tranche of six.

The full $40 million would be allocated before Christmas, Mr Jones said.

Yesterday’s funding announcement of $14million provided for apprentices at Aukaha, KiwiRail, Northpower, Venture Timaru, Norwood and Fonterra.

Aukaha’s programme would largely focus on getting displaced workers, Maori and Pasifika who were working as unskilled labourers into apprenticeships with small and medium-sized businesses.

The aim was to support one to three apprentices per employer, in Dunedin, South Otago, Central Otago, Queenstown and Wanaka.

Venture Timaru Limited would receive $4million for 100 new construction industry apprenticeships in the Mid-South Canterbury and North Otago regions.

The Timaru-based economic development agency would work with employers in Ashburton and wider mid-Canterbury, Timaru, Oamaru and wider North Otago to identify apprenticeship opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses.

KiwiRail would receive $4million for a national programme for up to 100 people entering apprenticeships leading to careers in the rail industry.

It would provide development opportunities for new and current staff to promote careers in the industry.

Fonterra would receive $1.76million to expand its apprenticeship scheme and support another 44 people over two years.

Norwood would get $480,000 over two years to support up to 12 apprentices to enter automotive heavy engineering apprenticeships and gain relevant Level 4 qualifications.

The programme would target displaced workers, Maori, Pasifika and women, and would work with three iwi initially — Ngati Kahungungi ki Wairarapa, Ngati Tuwharetoa and Rongo Whakaata.

Northpower would get $1.5 million for up to 40 people to take up apprenticeships in the electricity industry.

The programme would initially prioritise displaced workers including those who had undertaken pre-trades training and who were looking for work, as well as Maori and Pasifika, Mr Jones said.

