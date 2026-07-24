Job advertisements are up about 20% more than they were a year ago for Seek NZ’s employment listings in Canterbury and Otago. The job search platform’s employment report for June tracked advertisements rising at a modest 0.2% nationally compared with the previous month in an upwards run extending 19 months. Overall job advertisements are up 10.7% compared with the same time last year with applications remaining high. Jobs related to artificial intelligence (AI) have more than doubled at 107% from a year ago, albeit from a small base, while automation related roles are up 6%. Leading regional growth are Taranaki and Canterbury, both recording strong monthly gains of 2.5% and 1.3% respectively. Wellington had a limited rise monthly of just under 1%, while Auckland fell 0.4% and Otago was back marginally at 0.2%. [Missing Credit]SEEK NZ’s job advertisement growth and decline rates for each region monthly and yearly. Photot: SEEK NZ However, Otago’s job ads from a year ago are up 20.6% and Canterbury 21.5%. The regions continued to outperform the main cities, with the South Island and regional areas of the north recording the strongest yearly growth. Southland had a 23.3% yearly spike with infrastructure investment and ongoing demand in construction, trades and services roles credited for the growth in the region and Otago. Canterbury maintained its position as one of the most resilient regional labour markets as it continues to benefit from construction activity as well as steady demand in the professional and consumer services sectors. Seek NZ country manager Rob Clark said the regional growth was among highlights. “The recovery is steady, broadening geographically and deepening in some of the largest industries,’’ he said in a statement. “Activity in the regions is particularly encouraging, driven primarily by the industrial and construction sectors, while small pockets of the professional and consumer services sectors continue to navigate slower hiring activity.’’ Nationally, the job market was showing quiet resilience without a showstopping performance, he said. He said occupations more likely to be impacted by AI, including legal, accounting and other professional services, were still rising, but jobs with low automation exposure were growing faster. “On balance, the direction of travel for the employment market is positive, and June was another step in the right direction.” The mining, resources and energy sector had the largest monthly rise at 4% and good growth was recorded for construction, industrial and public sector roles. Advertising, arts and media had the steepest monthly drop at 4.3%, followed by hospitality and tourism. Worker demand in the construction industry jumped 35.1% over the year, driven by rising job ads in the major cities and the South Island. Real estate and property, back 10.3%, science and technology, down 6.2%,and hospitality and tourism, falling 4.3%, were among the few industries where job ads declined over the past year.