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Tim Cronshaw
tim.cronshaw@alliedmedia.co.nz

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BusinessJuly 24

Worker demand on rise in job advertisements for the South Island — Seek NZ report

Job advertisements are up about 20% more than they were a year ago for Seek NZ employment listings in Canterbury and Otago.
Worker demand on rise in job advertisements for the South Island — Seek NZ report
Worker demand on rise in job advertisements for the South Island — Seek NZ report