The South Island’s eight commerce chambers — backed by 7000 businesses — are calling on political parties to strengthen southern growth this election. For the first time they have combined to launch an election policy aimed at increasing the south’s $100 billion contribution to the national economy. The chambers want South Island GDP to lift per person to at least $130,000 by 2035 from further investment, productivity and sustainable growth. This would raise it above the national average in living standards and economic performance. Political parties were given a blueprint by the chambers in their Growing New Zealand from the South document. [Missing Credit]Business Canterbury chief executive Leeann Watson. Photo: Business Canterbury Business Canterbury chief executive Leeann Watson said a strong message was being sent to political parties to back South Island growth if they wanted stronger productivity and higher incomes nationally. “The South Island is already a major contributor to New Zealand's economy. We produce a third of the country's exports, attract billions in visitor spending, and are home to innovative businesses competing on the world stage. Growth is already happening here.” She said supporting the South Island was one of the smartest investments which could be made and parties now had a document setting out steps to make it happen. Priority areas have been identified in workforce and immigration, infrastructure, energy, compliance and local government, investment and capital and exports and international growth. The chambers are calling for common-sense policy changes to free up investment, improve connectivity, reduce red tape, strengthen workforce settings and support businesses to grow. Mrs Watson said businesses were not asking for special treatment. “It's about recognising where opportunities already exist and ensuring the policy settings help businesses realise them." She said the chambers had worked across regions and sectors to identify areas where there was genuine consensus. Southland Business Chamber chief executive Sheree Carey said the South Island had an opportunity to lead the nation’s economic future. She said the South Island had food and fibre, advanced manufacturing, energy, tourism and technology to drive the next wave of growth. “What businesses need now is confidence that infrastructure, workforce and regulatory settings will support investment and innovation. This platform provides a practical starting point for that conversation.” Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce chief executive Ali Boswijk said the business community was often told by political parties they wanted clear signals. This was being provided with consensus-based, solutions-focused direction, she said. “The South Island is incredibly diverse, but what we've found through this process is that businesses across our regions face many of the same opportunities and challenges,” she said. Mrs Watson said the policy changes and investment in innovation and productivity was needed for the South Island to reach its full potential. “The South Island already contributes around $100 billion to the national economy and has enormous potential to do even more.”