The nation’s largest pig farm on 900 hectares in North Canterbury has sold to a consortium for an undisclosed price. A group of new owners with a long involvement in the pork industry is led by Patoa’s long time veterinarian, animal health and productivity consultant David Lawton and Harris Farms managing director Nick Harris. Nearly 100,000 pigs are raised each year at Patoa Farms near Hawarden. The business, previously owned by the Sterne family, is a large employer for the local community, retaining more than 50 staff and contributing about $4 million in wages to the local economy. Patoa Farms was set up nearly 30 years ago by the Sternes and Ravn family to farm pigs outdoors at scale. When the Ravns exited about 12 years ago, the farm was owned by the Sterne Family Trust and run by Steve Sterne and his family. More lately he stepped back, putting in a management team for daily operations, while he and daughter Holly Davies oversaw the large complex. [Missing Credit]A consortium buying Patoa Farms is part led by Patoa’s veteran veterinarian, animal health and productivity consultant David Lawton. Photo: Supplied Mr Lawton said the consortium would continue to operate the pig farming and pork supply business as usual. “I know Steve Sterne is delighted that the farm and his legacy will be continued by a group who share his vision and commitment to the New Zealand pork industry, Patoa’s staff, and the local community.”