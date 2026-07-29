17 wagons derailed

AUCKLAND, July 29: Advice received at midnight states that 17 wagons on the Auckland-Wellington express goods train have been derailed at Pokeno, 40 miles from Auckland. A relief train is being despatched. No details are available. [Missing Credit]No Caption Provided Big Day today To-day is the fifth annual “Big Day" of the Commercial Travellers’ Club, when the ball will be opened at 10.30am. The object is to obtain funds to assist the poor and needy in the city, and the public is ashed to contribute freely towards that end by the purchase of tickets from the pierrots. The work of the travellers is so well known that there need by no doubt as to the result of their day’s labours. A "Paddy's Market" will be held on Saturday in which hares, fruit, vegetables, books, and many other articles will be sold. Tiny dancers A child cannot dance with ease or grace if the shoe pinches, and if it is too loose a stumble and a bad fall may result. Care should be taken that the shoes, or pumps, fit, and it is a good plan to dust the inside with powered chalk before the small foot is slipped in. Children must be properly wrapped up when leaving a party or dancing class. Little slip-on coats and cloaks, as smart in their simplicity as the more elaborate wraps for grown-ups, are not difficult to make at home. If linings are used, light colours are best, and of a material that will not catch the frock. No pillow fights, mind Feather pillows should be well shaken and aired daily. It is advisable to cover the ticking with washing covers, to avoid having to renew it too often. If new covers are required, rub the inside of the new ticking with yellow soap or with beeswax. This prevents the points of the feathers from working through. The easiest way of transferring the feathers to a new cover is to make an opening in the old cover the same size as that in the new one and sew both openings together. Shake the feathers from the old to the now cover, tack up the opening in the new cover, then undo the stitches joining the two covers and stitch up the new one. This prevents the feathers from flying about the room. Give rough skin the elbow Rough, red elbows will spoil the beauty of otherwise pretty arms, but a fortnight’s treatment should work a wonderful improvement in even a bad case provided the treatment is given every night. Take a piece of butter muslin, fold it double, and cut it to the length that will fold comfortably round the arm. Then smear it thickly with cocoa butter thinned down with a little pure olive oil. Wrap the muslin round the arm, with the cocoa-buttered side against the elbow, and leave it on all night. A folded handkerchief can be tied round the arm over the muslin to prevent the grease from soiling the bed linen. The cream will feed the elbows and make them round and dimpled in a very short time. In the morning, after removing the muslin bandage and washing the arms, take a lemon, cut it in half, and remove the pips. Then fit the half lemon to the elbow, and rub round till the lemon is quite pulpy. Allow the juice to dry on the skin, and leave on for about 15 minutes. Then wash off and dry, dusting with a little powdered oatmeal. The lemon whitens the skin and removes the redness, leaving it soft and smooth. Benefactor to university With the passing of Mr A.D. Lubecki it now becomes permissible to disclose the fact that he was the generous anonymous donor of a sum of £2000 for scholarship purposes at Otago University. In future they will be known as the Lubecki Scholarships. — ODT, 30.7.1926