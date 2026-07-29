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17 wagons derailed

<p>Wreckage from a railway smash at Pokeno, where 17 wagons on a special express goods train from Auckland to Wellington left the track and were piled up in all directions. Some thousands of pounds worth of damage was done to merchandise, the rolling stock and the railway track. Photo: <i>Otago Witness,</i> issue 3778, August 10&nbsp;1926, page 40</p>\\n
<p>Wreckage from a railway smash at Pokeno, where 17 wagons on a special express goods train from Auckland to Wellington left the track and were piled up in all directions. Some thousands of pounds worth of damage was done to merchandise, the rolling stock and the railway track. Photo: <i>Otago Witness,</i> issue 3778, August 10&nbsp;1926, page 40</p>\\n

Wreckage from a railway smash at Pokeno, where 17 wagons on a special express goods train from Auckland to Wellington left the track and were piled up in all directions. Some thousands of pounds worth of damage was done to merchandise, the rolling stock and the railway track. Photo: Otago Witness, issue 3778, August 10 1926, page 40

Wednesday, July 29, 2026
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