Police have named the 47-year-old pilot who died when a home-built helicopter crashed in Canterbury on Tuesday.

A Civil Aviation Authority investigation is underway after Karl James West from Eyrewell was killed in the crash near the Forest Field Aerodrome on Tuesday afternoon.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dan Overend said police would not comment on the cause of the crash as the CAA was leading the investigation.

“Our thoughts are with Karl’s family, friends, and loved ones at this difficult time,” Overend said.

West’s family has “requested privacy as they come to terms with their loss”.

"Police ask that this request be respected. Police will not be commenting on the cause of the crash,” Overend said.

"The Civil Aviation Authority is leading enquiries into that aspect of the investigation.”

The helicopter involved in the crash. Photo: West Aero / Facebook / Supplied

Emergency services were called to the crash, about 25 kilometres north-west of Christchurch, at 5.20pm.

The area was secured overnight as the recovery and a scene examination took place.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from the Cust, Oxford and Rangiora stations were called to the crash on Tuesday, and emergency service personnel could be seen scouring the site with torches overnight.

West was the only person in the helicopter and died at the scene, Overend said.

On Wednesday morning the crumpled wreckage could still be seen lying in a field, partially covered by a tarpaulin.

Police at the crash scene on Wednesday. Photo: RNZ / Nathan McKinnon

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission said after gathering information about the crash, it opted not to open an inquiry.

“TAIC investigates selected aviation, maritime and rail accidents and incidents where doing so is likely to contribute to preventing similar occurrences across the sector in future,” a spokesperson said.

“It is not the commission’s role to investigate every reported incident.”

An investigation into the crash is underway. Photo: RNZ / Nathan McKinnon

On Tuesday night, a witness told Stuff she saw the “home-built helicopter” fall from the sky.

She had regularly seen it flying in the area over the past few weeks.

The owner of the property told the NZ Herald he was in the shower when the crash happened.

He heard a “loud bang” then looked outside and saw the wreck.

The Civil Aviation Authority has been approached for comment.

- RNZ and Allied Media