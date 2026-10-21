A large-scale, illegal 3D-printed firearms operation has been busted in Canterbury as police seized more than 300 guns and parts during a raid on Tuesday.

Officers descended on an address in Kaiapoi with a search warrant, where they also found five 3D printers.

A 45-year-old man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday and Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said in a statement further arrests and charges could not be ruled out.

Hill said the raid, dubbed Operation Cross Country, was a good result for police and the community.

“These are firearms and ammunition that will never reach their intended destination, and our community is safer as a result.

“This has been a significant operation and we will continue to seek out those involved in the making and selling of these firearms to stamp out this type of offending, because the consequences could be devastating for our community.”

Among the trove of 3D printed items recovered, police found five fully operational 3D firearms and two cut-down firearms.

“Just because some of the firearms are non-operational now, does not mean they would have been in the future.

“It is likely we have prevented a significant amount of harm from being inflicted on the community.”

Hill said a total of 33 rounds of ammunition were located, alongside the 3D printers — including one that was printing when staff arrived — and multiple digital blueprints to manufacture the firearms and parts.

Five 3D printers were found at the property. Photo: Police

Police also located a significant amount of 3D printed parts, including 50 receivers, 34 magazines, 35 suppressors, 23 slides, 28 cylinders, 12 barrels, 64 springs, 5 foregrips and 107 miscellaneous parts.

The arrested man has been charged with seven counts of unlawful possession of a pistol, two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, manufacturing firearms using illegal parts, possession of a digital blueprint with intent to illegally manufacture arms item, and intentional manufacturing of a firearm with no business licence.

Hill said: “Police have put a stop to this syndicate’s operation and we’re not stopping here.

“We will continue to investigate and will target anyone who seeks to profit from the harm and destruction that this offending causes.

“This result shows the work that has been carried out by multiple workgroups including the Gang Disruption Unit, Offender Prevention Team, and members of the Armed Offenders Squad.

“Our staff work tirelessly to keep our communities safe from those who would profit from the opposite of that.

“If you are engaged in this offending, you should expect to meet our staff soon.”

-Allied Media