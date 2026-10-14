A Christchurch City Mission staff member has quit in anger after learning Braydon Hepworth was given just minutes to leave a transitional housing unit.

The 21-year-old from Christchurch was later reported missing and his body was found buried in a shed in the suburb of Linwood last week.

Police are continuing to investigate how Hepworth died.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said Hepworth's body had been buried in a shed at the rear of a Hereford St property.

A 60-year-old Christchurch man appeared in court on Saturday facing charges of concealing Hepworth's body and making a false statement to police.

It was revealed on Monday that the father-of-one was told to leave the Christchurch City Mission less than two months before his last known sighting.

Christchurch City Mission chief executive Corinne Haines confirmed Hepworth was asked to leave in mid-July.

"Our services support many people with complex needs, and there are occasions when we must ask someone to leave accommodation because important behavioural expectations have repeatedly not been met," she said in a statement.

However, the circumstances of Hepworth's exit from the transitional housing complex Whakaora Kāinga has raised concerns and questions from staff.

Christchurch City Mission staff member Alex - who did not want her last name used - said Hepworth's death was the catalyst for her to resign from her job amid serious concerns about the direction of the organisation.

"I believe the shift towards a more rigid, business-oriented approach contributed to the loss of experienced staff and undermined the quality of support [Whakaora Kāinga] was established to provide," she told RNZ.

In her resignation letter, which RNZ had seen, Alex said Hepworth was given 15 minutes to pack his belongings and leave.

"A year of familiarity, relationships, and a place to turn when life became overwhelming, reduced to 15 minutes to gather his possessions and walk away," her resignation letter said.

"I find it difficult to comprehend how this could be considered an appropriate way to exit someone whose circumstances called for compassion, careful consideration, and trauma-informed practice."

She hoped Hepworth's death and other staff concerns prompted genuine reflection and accountability.

"Braydon deserved better. His daughter deserved better. And every person who comes to Whakaora Kāinga seeking safety, stability, and support deserves better."

RNZ had seen an email from Haines, on behalf of the senior leadership team, that was sent to staff on Tuesday in response to recent media coverage.

"Because of our obligations around privacy and confidentiality, we cannot publicly discuss the detail of an individual client's circumstances."

Haines' message to staff said, after reviewing Hepworth's circumstances, she remained comfortable appropriate care and support was provided and appropriate decisions were made.

RNZ understands about 25 to 30 staff members have resigned from the city mission within the past eight or nine months.

The Christchurch City Mission has been approached for comment.