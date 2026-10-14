The man who died after suffering a medical event in the water at a Christchurch beach on Sunday has been named.

Hemi Lyle Tuki, 51, from Christchurch died at Sumner Beach on Sunday.

Police were called to the incident about 12.10pm after “reports a person in the water may have suffered a medical event”.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of Hemi at this difficult time,” a police spokesperson said.

The incident has been referred to the Coroner.

Tuki’s family said a tangihanga “for our beloved Dad and Husband” will be held at Westpark Chapel on Saturday.

-Allied Media