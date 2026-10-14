The Dunedin City Council is taking precautionary steps ahead of heavy rain forecast for the city.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Dunedin, Clutha and North Otago from 6pm Wednesday until 3pm Thursday.

DCC general manager city services said the amount of rain forecast was between 30mm and 50mm, which was well within acceptable limits for the city’s infrastructure.

“However, there is also a moderate chance of MetService upgrading the heavy rain watch to a warning,” Mr Mclean said.

“For that reason, we’re taking our usual precautionary steps now to ensure the city is well placed to cope with the rain, which is expected to be at its heaviest early tomorrow morning.”

A DCC spokesman said staff and contractors were preparing the city’s stormwater and wastewater systems, including sweeping gutters and checking mud tanks in low-lying and high-risk areas.

“We are also asking any residents who notice a blocked mud tank near their home to clear debris on to the footpath, where it will be picked up by contractors when the weather clears,” Mr McLean said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we will also be opening self-serve sandbagging stations in South Dunedin and Mosgiel for anyone who is concerned and wants to prepare.”

The stations will also be open from 3pm at the following locations:

Dunedin Ice Stadium carpark

101 Victoria Road

Saint Kilda

Mosgiel Memorial Park gym carpark

187D Gordon Road

Mosgiel

— Allied Media