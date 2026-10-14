Former Waimakariri district councillor Robbie Brine has died aged 64.

Brine died on Sunday evening, surrounded by loved ones.

He has been remembered "for his commitment to the community".

His family confirmed his death in a post online, saying he died in hospital on Sunday "surrounded by his family and loved ones".

"Robbie was a much-loved son of Joy and David Brine, and a cherished older brother to Karina, David and Michelle. He was a loved partner of Jessica Heron and a close friend of his first wife, Julie Brine," the post read.

"Robbie was a deeply loved and adored father to Matthew, Luke and Rebekah, and a treasured part of the lives of their partners, Melissa and Sarah. He was also a proud and loving grandfather to Hannah, Lainey and Flynn Brine, and Jackson and Charlotte Cresswell."

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said Brine would be remembered "for his commitment to the community, both as an elected representative and as Rangiora’s Community Constable".

“The council is devastated at his passing. He will be sadly missed," Gordon said.

“I worked alongside Robbie since 2004 and am grateful for his exceptional contribution over so many years. He helped shape many of the facilities our residents enjoy today, leaving a lasting legacy for our district.

“Our thoughts are with Robbie’s family, friends and all those who worked alongside him.”

A familiar and respected figure in the community, Brine served nine terms on the Waimakariri District Council between 1998 and 2025.

He was elected to the Rangiora-Ashley Community Board in 2025.

-Allied Media