Russian forces struck the Ukrainian capital with ballistic missiles on Tuesday, killing two people in a high-rise apartment and hitting a thermal power plant in the second attack in 24 hours without warning from Kyiv's Western allies.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the main target was energy infrastructure. He said it was unfair that Kyiv was enduring attacks without warnings from partners and said intelligence showed that more strikes were likely.

The capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said the strike on the nine-storey building had killed two people and injured 21. Sixteen were being treated in hospital and four were in a serious condition.

Emergency crews were battling fires in apartments throughout the building and residents were being evacuated. Reuters pictures and TV footage showed firefighters training hoses on the building's shattered facade.

"Once again, no advance warning from our partners. The main target was energy infrastructure, specifically thermal plant No 4," Zelenskiy said on Telegram.

"According to our intelligence, the Russians are preparing further ballistic missile launches."

But United States President Donald Trump maintained Washington was still sharing intelligence with Ukraine.

An injured man receives medical attention after the strike on the apartment building. Photo: Reuters

On Sunday Trump announced a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, but the warring sides have not confirmed the truce.

Zelenskiy has come under pressure from Trump to halt attacks on Russian oil refineries after the US President eased sanctions on Russian diesel exports, arguing the move would help lower fuel prices ahead of next month's midterm elections.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump said Washington continued to share intelligence with Ukraine was working with Kyiv and Moscow to end the war. "We are helping them, and we are sharing intel," he said.

Kyiv relies heavily on US intelligence for early warnings of missile strikes and for its own targeting of Russian military sites, experts and officials say.

Trump was asked whether Russia had violated the ceasefire and answered: "I'll let you know about that later."

Asked if Russia could use proceeds from the diesel deal to purchase more bombs, Trump sidestepped the question.

"That's a diesel deal, not for us. That's being released into the world. That's not being released to us."

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says the country supports US President Donald Trump's announcement of an energy truce - provided that Russia observes it. Photo: Reuters

ZELENSKIY SAYS SANCTIONS RELIEF WON'T LOWER US PRICES

Zelenskiy told NPR in an interview that US intelligence sharing had not stopped, but his generals had been warned that it might be.

"My generals told me that on the level of military people, they've got this information.”

NPR said Zelenskiy was careful to avoid direct criticism of Trump, but he did say the decision on diesel sanctions would not affect prices in the US.

"I'm sure ... because the volume is not enough," Zelenskiy said, according to excerpts broadcast by NPR. "But it's quite enough for Russia to spend more ... more money, much money, on the war," he added.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine had not targeted Russian refineries since Trump's announcement on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Ukraine was still receiving US military intelligence and attributed the delay to the type of weapon Russia had used.

As Ukraine fights a larger, richer and better-equipped enemy, Kyiv has seen strikes on Russian oil refineries as one of its few instruments to reduce Moscow's ability to fight.

Yet Trump has repeatedly blamed Ukrainian attacks – which prompted Moscow to suspend diesel exports – for a sharp rise in US fuel prices this year, a headache for his Republican Party ahead of the congressional midterm elections in three weeks.

Most analysts say the US war in Iran, which began on February 28 this year, has had a far greater impact on the price rise, a view echoed by Zelenskiy to NPR.

"Everybody understands that," he said.

Russia struck six Ukrainian energy sites on Monday.

A Kremlin spokesman, asked about the energy ceasefire, would only say that contacts were ongoing, but declined to provide any further details.

In his nightly video address posted on X, Zelenskiy said he had sent proposals to US officials with a view to new meetings in coming days with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on ways to resolve the conflict.

He said Ukraine supported Trump's announcement of an energy truce provided that Russia observed it.

"We need to work for peace, we need to look for ways to do the proper actions. Ukraine is ready for meetings," he said.

Earlier, Zelenskiy reiterated Ukraine's position, saying that Kyiv was ready for reciprocal steps to de-escalate, calling on partners to pressure Russia.

A Ukrainian delegation held talks in the United States last week and people familiar with the meeting said Witkoff and Kushner told them that a deal to allow Russian diesel exports was part of a bid to draw Russia back to negotiations.

UKRAINE SAYS IT NOW HAS CARDS TO PLAY

Fabian Hoffmann, a missile expert at the Norwegian Institute for Defence Studies, said Ukraine's European allies had "very limited" ability to replace US early-warning intelligence about Russian missile strikes.

"Ukraine relies on the so-called Space-Based Infrared System which the US deploys – and the US system is really second to none and only the United States can provide that," he said.

Sybiha said the US request to halt attacks on Russian refineries showed how Ukraine's position had strengthened, alluding to Trump's comment to Zelenskiy in a tense Oval Office meeting last year that "you don't have the cards".

"In less than two years, we have gone from 'having no cards' to 'not playing your cards'. That is an achievement," Sybiha said.