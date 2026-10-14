A student who went missing in bush in the Hawke's Bay has been found by a search and rescue helicopter.

The teenager from Taradale High School was separated from others while hiking to Sunrise Hut in the Ruahine Forest Park as part of a school group.

Police had been searching since 7pm on Tuesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, the school emailed parents to say the student was back with his family.

"We are thrilled to let you know that our student was located by the search and rescue helicopter and is now with his parents.

"We want to say a huge thank you to the Police, Land Search and Rescue personnel, our staff and everyone else involved in the search," the email said.

Hawke's Bay Area Commander Inspector Caroline Martin said the teenager was reported missing about 7.10pm on Tuesday.

"Police, alongside Land Search and Rescue volunteers, responded immediately and conducted extensive ground searches in the Sunrise Hut area until the early hours.”

Martin said the search was continuing today.

"With field teams searching the area and the utilisation of specialist equipment and resources. We remain in contact with the teenager's family and the school, and are providing them with regular updates.

"Police are focused on locating the teenager. While our search is ongoing, police ask the public to avoid the area to ensure our search efforts are not compromised," Martin said..

She said if anyone has any information they could contact Police and reference P067927294.