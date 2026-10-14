WARNING: This story references child sexual abuse and may be upsetting to readers

A girl abused by someone her mother knew only revealed what was happening once the man was no longer in their lives.

In her victim impact statement, the victim, who was abused when she was a child, said Lindsay Howley had robbed her of a normal childhood.

Despite Howley denying any wrongdoing, social media messages on his phone show Howley describing himself as a paedophile.

Howley was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment at the Invercargill District Court on six charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, six charges of indecent assault and three charges of inducing a young person to do an indecent act.

He was convicted by a jury on all those charges on July 2.

He was also sentenced on three charges of possession of an objectionable publication to which he pleaded guilty in September 2024.

According to the sentencing notes, Howley met the victim when she was at primary school.

The victim disclosed the sexual abuse to her mother when Howley was no longer close to them. It was reported to police.

The offending included digital penetration, touching her breasts and getting her to touch his penis.

On one occasion, Howley pinned the victim to the floor to put his hand inside her clothing. She clawed and bit him to get him to stop.

On April 5, 2023, Howley’s address was searched and a cellphone was found.

An examination of the phone revealed three objectionable publications: two involving bestiality and one showing two naked children.

Social media communications concerning sexual behaviour with children and internet searches in the same vein were also found.

Howley downplayed the images, telling the court they had been sent to him and he had forgotten to delete them.

“Whilst those searches and communications occurred in 2023, it is clear to me that they demonstrate your sexual interest in young girls,” Judge Mark Williams said.

During online conversations, he described himself as a paedophile.

Howley denied the sexual offending and the jury rejected his assertion that the victim had fabricated this offending.

“Your victim has shown immense courage in coming to court today to speak about the impact that this has had upon her,” Judge Williams said.

“She has lost trust in people, struggled with a sense of worth and had been robbed of a normal childhood.

“She cannot get those years back. She has had to seek mental health support due to your actions. She still has nightmares.”

On each charge of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, the sentence was seven and a half years’ imprisonment; on each charge of indecent assault, two years’ imprisonment; and on each charge of inducing a young person to do an indecent act, also two years’ imprisonment.

On each charge of possession of an objectionable publication, the sentence was one year’s imprisonment.

Each sentence was to run concurrently, making Howley’s total sentence seven and a half years’ imprisonment. He received a 10% discount for good character.

He will automatically be registered on the Child Sex Offender Register.

Where to get help:

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334.

• Text 4334.

• Email support@safetotalk.nz.

• For more info or to web-chat, visit safetotalk.nz.

• Survivor Experiences Service: 0800 456 090 (8.30am-4.30pm Monday-Friday) or text 8328. This service is for people abused in state, faith-based or other forms of care.

Alternatively contact your local police station – click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it's not your fault.