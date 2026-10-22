Fire officials have revealed last week's callout to a Christchurch chemical company was sparked by the reported spill of 200 litres of a carcinogenic industrial degreaser.

Three people were taken to hospital, including one in a critical condition.

But the company involved disputes that and said there was no spill and one of its workers tripped and fell.

Emergency services were called to Solvent Rescue in Coleridge St in the suburb of Sydenham about 3.50pm last Thursday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said firefighters found one person unconscious and had to rescue two people from the building.

Fenz revealed on Wednesday the callout was for a chemical spill of about 200 litres of trichloroethylene.

Trichloroethylene is a non-flammable, colourless liquid used mainly as a solvent to remove grease from metal parts. But it is also used as an ingredient in adhesives, paint removers, typewriter correction fluids and spot removers.

Solvent Rescue director Chris Bathurst told RNZ there was no spill.

"Our distillation operator was cutting open a cold 210-litre drum of chemical waste paint thinner. He appears to have tripped and fallen on the concrete floor," Bathurst said, in an emailed statement.

"There was no chemical spill or release of vapours into the atmosphere.

"St John assessed all three of us and we were taken to the emergency department for observation, but everyone is recovering well."

Following subsequent inquiries from RNZ, Bathurst said the drum still contained 200 litres of the chemical and nothing was spilled or removed.

WorkSafe said it was still making inquiries and no decision had been made as to whether it would investigate.