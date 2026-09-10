Confusion surrounds a life membership award for Christchurch rugby identity Gareth D'Almeida.

D'Almeida was to have been presented with the life membership at the Sumner club's annual prizegiving on August 21, which was to have been a surprise.

But he did not attend because of the fallout over how an internal coaching review at the club was conducted, which led to him and nine other club coaches and managers resigning en masse.

D’Almeida had been head coach of the premier team, the Wave, since 2023, and has been part of the club since 2003. He played more than 100 games for the premier team.

It is understood most who resigned were unhappy about the way the club had handled a coaching proposal for the premier team which would not have involved D’Almeida.

D’Almeida also resigned as the club’s rugby development officer.

His absence at the awards night appears to have seen the life membership put on hold.

Club vice-president Jim Stenberg told Bay Harbour News this week he had not contacted D’Almeida about the life membership.

“There’s nothing that can be done about it at the moment,” he said.

Stenberg said for someone to become a life member at Sumner, a nomination must be made which requires approval from the club’s board. The life membership then has to be offered to the recipient in person.

Gareth D'Almeida. Photo: Supplied

D’Almeida had no knowledge he was receiving life membership until he was told by Bay Harbour News.

He said he felt “honoured” by the club wanting to recognise his commitment to the club with a life membership.

Stenberg told Bay Harbour News this week it hoped to award D’Almeida with the life membership but only if he returns to the club in a role.

But D’Almeida said he was confused by the “condition” Stenberg had placed on him receiving the life membership.

“Now they’re saying they want me to come back and serve in order to receive an award.

“To acknowledge someone’s work then take it away and add conditions seems very strange, but that's their call at the end of the day,” he said.

D’Almeida’s no-show at the awards appears to have stemmed from comments Stenberg made in Bay Harbour News on August 20 about the coaching and manager exodus.

Said Stenberg: “We just need some new energy in there. He’s (D’Almeida) been there for four years and he’s done a great job but we need to look at how we survive here as a small club.”

Stenberg said player retention had been an issue and would be a key focus for the club’s future.

It is understood D’Almeida only became aware of the reasons for the coaching changes when he saw it in Bay Harbour News.

He declined to comment about it this week.

Premier reserve forwards coach Michael Jones and colts head coach Mike Tamati, who are among the exodus, have been critical of the way the club has handled the coaching proposal for the 2027 season.

Said Tamati: “When they did it was right in the middle of us fighting for play-offs, I just went, ‘you can’t do this’.

“I run a community programme in the background that’s predicated on trust and integrity. I can’t look these guys in the eye if we’re going to be doing this, so I’m going.”

Jones said he left because of internal politics.

“A bit too much politics for me, it got a bit messy,” he said.

The Wave finished eighth in the Metro premier men’s competition and lost in the plate final. The premier reserve Tsunami finished 13th and the colts Storm finished last in their pool

Stenberg has categorically denied to Bay Harbour News rumours circulating within Canterbury rugby circles that former All Blacks and Crusaders coach Scott Robertson had input into the new coaching plan for 2027.

Robertson is a Sumner club stalwart and life member, who is known for his passionate sideline support.

Attempts to contact Robertson through the club have been unsuccessful.