A powerhouse collective of New Zealand musicians will perform live and free in Christchurch on New Year’s Eve.

Known for their performances of classic albums like Abbey Road, Stop Making Sense, OK Computer, Born to Run, Dark Side of the Moon and Joshua Tree, Come Together has a rotating line-up and has performed dozens of live shows across Aotearoa since they formed in 2020.

They’re set to headline NYE26, the free New Year’s Eve celebration organised by Christchurch City Council, at North Hagley Park on December 31.

“We’re pumped to be welcoming Come Together to the line-up as we countdown to the New Year. They’ve become a must-see on the New Zealand music calendar so we’re stoked to announce they’re our headline act,” says city council events and arts manager Lucy Blackmore.

The super-group’s line-up on New Year’s Eve is set to feature Jon Toogood from Shihad, Jennie Skulander from Devilskin, Milan Borich from Pluto and Sea Mouse’s Seamus Johnson.

Come Together will also play an eclectic selection of New Zealand and international classics.

Local alternative pop-rock band NOPILOT, and Christchurch-based Lauren Marshall’s electro-pop-funk outfit LOVETA are also set to perform.

The NYE26 event kicks off at 8pm, following the earlier NYE Kids’ Countdown from 4-7pm. Suitable for children ages 4–12 years, it will feature songs and dancing led by children’s entertainer Trubie-Dylan Smith, DJ Chick, a magic show, and a countdown at 7pm.

“With an awesome line-up this year, Henare Kaa MCing the evening and a huge midnight fireworks display, 2027 is set to begin with a bang,” says Blackmore.