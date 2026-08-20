A Banks Peninsula school has reached its fundraising goal to make crucial repairs to its pool.

More than 120 people attended a quiz night on Saturday hosted by Diamond Harbour Four Square co-owners James Grant and Laura Palmer, raising $18,000 for the Diamond Harbour School pool through an auction of items, experiences, drinks, raffles and balloon prizes.

The amount raised far exceeded expectations. The Diamond Harbour School Education Charitable Trust had aimed to at least raise the last $10,000 for the necessary repairs to the currently unusable pool.

More than 120 people turned out for a fundraiser for the Diamond Harbour School pool. Photo: Supplied

A playing shirt from Black Caps bowler Matt Henry, donated by his Diamond Harbour parents Jeff and Lyn, sold for $450, while an All Blacks jersey signed by Canterbury rugby great Dan Carter fetched $650.

Henry will sign the shirt after his The Hundred campaign in the UK with the Trent Rockets ends.

The highest auction bid was $1800 for an Alpine spa sauna.

Said school trustee Olivia Sinclair: “It was fantastic, everybody was in such great spirits and people were incredibly gracious about constantly putting their hands in their pockets.”

A leak in the pool was discovered during routine maintenance painting over summer.

Further inspection of the pool found a comprehensive solution was needed.

The school’s board of trustees decided to install a fibreglass pool liner and launched the Save the School Pool initiative.

Some of the prizes that were up for grabs at the school pool fundraiser. Photo: Supplied

The trust has now raised more than the $78,000 needed to make the reoairs.

Sinclair said the aim was to have the pool open again before term four, in time for pupils to resume their swimming lessons.

“We’ve been completely overwhelmed with how great the community support has been for this,” she told Bay Harbour News last week.

The event also celebrated five years since Grant and Palmer opened the local supermarket.