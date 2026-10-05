There are concerns for the welfare of a Christchurch teenager who has been missing for almost a week.

Mataatua was last seen on Wednesday, September 30, on Woodham Rd, travelling towards Rowcliffe Cres in Avonside, a police spokesperson said.

“Police have followed a number of enquiries, however, have not yet located him.

“Police are concerned for Mataatua's wellbeing and would like to see him return home.”

If you have seen Mataatua, or have information about his whereabouts, contact the police at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105, and use reference number 260922/3657.