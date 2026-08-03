The Crankworx mountain bike festival will return to Christchurch in February next year.

The Crankworx World Tour was held at Christchurch Adventure Park earlier this year.

The successful event will return to the park from February 18-21.

The four-day schedule will be stacked with iconic events, including the Slopestyle Super League with the Ōtautahi Slopestyle, Redemption Downhill, AirDH and Jump Jam.

ChristchurchNZ GM visitor economy, Anne Newman, said the festival expo will also offer people the chance to explore the latest tech, grab a good deal and enjoy a meal while taking in the action.

Photo: Crankworx Christchurch

Newman said fans and riders will have some exciting new opportunities to take part in the festival, with fresh events and pathways for youth and the wider community to connect with mountain biking.

“Crankworx has carved out its unique place on Christchurch’s major events calendar, bringing together elite competition, community participation and youth development opportunities in one of New Zealand’s premier mountain biking destinations,” said Newman.

“We’re proud to partner with Crankworx and Christchurch Adventure Park in sharing our slopes with the globe, showcasing Ōtautahi Christchurch as the ultimate natural playground for endless endorphins and good times.

"ChristchurchNZ look forward to an exciting programme in 2027 and welcoming athletes and spectators from around New Zealand and the world.”

The Redemption Downhill and the Ōtautahi Slopestyle will be broadcast live on the Crankworx YouTube channel.

Following the Christchurch event, Crankworx will then return to the slopes of Mt Ngongotaha at Skyline Rotorua from March 10-14, 2027.