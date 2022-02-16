There has been another crash on SH74. Photo: Transport for Christchurch

Another crash on the southbound lane of State Highway 74 in Christchurch caused long delays for commuters this morning.

The crash, between Prestons and Belfast Rds, happened about 7am and closed a southbound lane.

The scene was cleared just before 9am but motorists were warned to still expect some delays.

"The crash is now clear of the road," a Waka Kotahi NZTA spokesperson said.

"Road users should expect delays on this route until the queue of traffic has cleared through."

On Wednesday morning a motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash in the same area of the Christchurch Northern Corridor.

The crash involved the motorcyclist and another vehicle.