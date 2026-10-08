A cyclist has died at the scene of a crash in Christchurch this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a cyclist and car on Dyers Pass Rd, north of Governors Bay, about 10.20am on Friday.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from the Governors Bay, Spreydon and Christchurch City stations assisted police and Hato Hone St John staff at the scene.

“Sadly, the cyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Senior Sergeant Chris Wakelin said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with their loved ones during this difficult time.”

St John was notified of a crash on Dyers Pass Rd at 10.16am.

It sent an ambulance, rapid response unit and an operations manager to the scene.

Dyers Pass Rd has been closed between Summit and Governors Bay Rds following the incident.

Wakelin said it has also been reported to the police Serious Crash Unit.

“Motorists are advised to take alternative routes and expect delays.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”

-Allied Media