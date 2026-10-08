Two people have had to be cut from their car after it collided with a truck that was transporting a house.

The police said the crash happened at about 2.15am Friday on the Dairy Flat Highway in Auckland.

Fire and Emergency said it used rescue equipment to free the people trapped in the car.

Two people were seriously injured and taken to hospital by ambulance. A third had minor injuries.

The house had minor damage, the police said.

The road was blocked for several hours while the scene was cleared.

An investigation is underway.