Photo: NZ Police

A man who ran from police after leading them on a pursuit and crashing into a fence will face a number of charges.

Police spotted a stolen car on Ferry Rd at 1.50am on Friday morning and signalled for the driver to stop.

The driver failed to stop and continued driving for a brief time, before colliding with the fence of a property on Cashel St.

Following the crash, the driver fled on foot towards Tuam St. A dog unit tracked him and located him hiding under a parked car on Suffolk St.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, is facing a number of charges, including unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He is scheduled to appear in Christchurch District Court on 2 March.

A police spokeswoman said the Eagle helicopter assisted in the operation.

"Eagle tracked the vehicle as it fled from police and continued to monitor events following the crash, in case assistance was needed to locate the driver," she said.

The day before, the Eagle helicopter assisted police in locating a man who was allegedly abusing people while armed with a tomahawk at the Pak 'n Save Hornby car park.

The crew tracked the man leaving the car park and to a property in Hornby. Police on the ground were then directed to the property where they found the tomahawk in the man's car.

The 51-year-old man was charged with possession of an offensive weapon and is set to appear in the Christchurch District Court on March 3.