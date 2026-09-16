A rush following Thursday’s line-up announcement caused the Electric Avenue festival website to crash.

Festival director Callam Mitchell said: “Traffic has been insane.”

Superstar DJ Calvin Harris and rockers Kings of Leon will top the bill at this summer’s Electric Avenue music festival in Christchurch.

Shortly after Thursday’s announcement the Electric Avenue website crashed for a brief period.

“The website traffic has been insane, we’ve seen that across socials as well,” Mitchell told Morning Report.

“I believe it’s just people wanting to see who we’ve got lined up. Tickets won’t be going on sale till next Thursday at midday so I’m sure the web developers are doing a lot of work in the background to get that back up and running as soon as possible.”

Harris will play his only New Zealand show at the event in Hagley Park in February, while Kings of Leon will return to the city for the first time in almost 20 years.

“This is probably the biggest one yet,” festival director Callam Mitchell told RNZ’s Morning Report following the announce.

The bill revealed on Thursday also includes Bebe Rexha, Gorgon City, Malugi and Wilkinson fresh from Tomorrowland performances and Major Lazer who just played Coachella.

“What I love about this 2027 line-up is the breadth of it – it’s a really eclectic mix of genres, with something for all generations,” Mitchell said in a statement

“… We’ve definitely got to the point where New Zealanders no longer have to leave the country to experience the calibre of artists you get at these major events.”

The festival is serving up rock and alternative with Kasabian and Lime Cordiale and adds UK visitors Jungle and Underworld.

Locals on the line-up include Fat Freddy's Drop, Ladyhawke, Home Brew, SACHI and the return of Kiwi legends Th’ Dudes – 50 years on from their formation – who played Electric Avenue two years ago.

“That's the fun of this festival,” Mitchell said.

“You can come for Kings of Leon and Kasabian, Calvin Harris and Major Lazer, Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo, Jungle and Lime Cordiale, or Hybrid Minds and Wilkinson.

“It shouldn’t necessarily all work on one festival bill – but it does. That mix of genres, generations and audiences has become part of Electric Avenue.”

Tickets to the festival happening on 26 and 27 of February went on sale back in April. Over 30,000 tickets were sold in an hour without a line-up even on the cards at that stage. Another 15,000 had been held back for Thursday’s announcement.

Electric Avenue organiser and former DJ, Callam Mitchell told RNZ back in April that a line-up wasn’t built on a genre.

“It’s more about what the flow feels like on a day,” he said.

Iconic Kiwi band Split Enz made their historic on-stage reunion at the festival in February, 2026.

The band, led by song-writing siblings Tim and Neil Finn, played an 80-minute set at Hagley Park, marking the first time they had performed since a one-off appearance at Melbourne's Sound Relief concert in 2009.

More than 50 acts performed across five stages including Grammy-nominated Australian house DJ/producer Dom Dolla, Kesha, Pendulum, Basement Jaxx, Leftfield, Becky Hill, The Streets, Sammy Virji, Peking Duk, and Sudan Archives.

Final GA weekend tickets, single-day passes and VIP tickets go on sale at noon 24 September.

The full line-up

Friday

Kings of Leon • Major Lazer • Bebe Rexha • Kasabian • Hybrid Minds • K Motionz • Fat Freddy’s Drop • Kenny Dope • Malugi • It’s Murph • Two Faced • Club Angel • Savage • Th’ Dudes • Daily J • Frank Booker • Louis Baker • Tali & MSSB • The Response • Poppa Jax • Stefany Beck • Imani-J • Mikey Scrooge • Dream.R • Joyce • Rydr

Saturday

Calvin Harris• Jungle • Underworld • Kehlani • Wilkinson • Tove Lo • Lime Cordiale • Gorgon City • Darius Syrossian • 33 Below • Pretty Girl • Home Brew • SACHI • Ladyhawke • Coterie • Sub-Tribe • 2XM • Sam Cullen • Castaway • Harry Charles • Chris Keene • Craig Shaw • Phoebe Vic • Pixie Lane • Amber Carly Williams • John Ussher • Dan Veitch • Siliconbeat • Elliot Tierney