A burn-off that spread to an old Canterbury woolshed kept multiple fire crews busy for six hours.

The Diamond Harbour Volunteer Fire Brigade was called to farmland off Western Valley Rd in Port Levy at 3.39pm on Monday after the landowner discovered the fire had spread to the shed.

Photo: Supplied

Diamond Harbour crews arrived about 30 minutes later, with two tankers from Governors Bay and one from Lincoln called in to assist.

With no reticulated water supply in Port Levy, crews pumped water from a nearby roadside creek.

The burn-off accidentally spread to the landowner’s old woolshed. Photo: Supplied

Diamond Harbour fire chief Jeremy Palmer said the woolshed was in flames when they arrived.

The flames reached about 10m high at the fire’s peak, Palmer said.

Photo: Supplied

The shed was destroyed.

Palmer said the landowner was upset but calm.

He said the fire could have been much worse if the grass had been drier and it had been allowed to spread more quickly into nearby vegetation.