Another team from Canterbury has braved the icy water at New Brighton Beach to raise money for Special Olympics NZ.

The Hawksbury Community Living Trust supporters jumped into the ocean for the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge, raising $350 for Special Olympics NZ.

“(It’s) a fantastic cause so important to our residents and organisation. Thank you to all those that generously donated, shared and supported the event,” a Hawksbury spokesperson said.

Special Olympics NZ helps people with an intellectual disability enjoy the physical benefits of sport. It aims to provide a welcoming environment where they can participate, build friendships and experience the confidence and sense of belonging that comes from being part of a team.

To help raise funds for the Special Olympics, go to letr-polar-plunge.raiselysite.com/polarplungechristchurch. Photo: Hawksbury Community Living Trust

The New Zealand event started in Wellington two years ago before expanding to Christchurch and Auckland. Late last month about 70 people braved the chilly conditions at New Brighton Beach, helping to raise more than $46,000 for Special Olympics NZ athletes across Aotearoa.

After surviving their cold water challenge, the Hawksbury team say they are “already keen to do it all again next year”.

“Claire, Emma, Lonaye and Chloe were the courageous swimmers who took on the icy water, while Vicki joined the team as support crew along with friends and family helpers.

Photo: Hawksbury Community Living Trust

“A special shout out goes to Emma, famous for her dislike of the cold, voluntarily jumping into freezing water was well outside her comfort zone.”

The event was supported by New Brighton Surf Lifesaving Club lifeguards who were in the water throughout the plunge.

Photo: Hawksbury Community Living Trust