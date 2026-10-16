FreshChoice Canterbury has again been confirmed as principal naming sponsor for next year’s City2Surf.

Allied Media regional manager Steve McCaughan said it was great to have FreshChoice onboard again

and thanked them for once more supporting the iconic fun run.

“FreshChoice supermarkets are all about local community and supporting all things local, their brand values are a perfect fit for our community fun run,” he said.

Entries for the event on March 21 are now open at city2surf.co.nz

McCaughan said the City2Surf has been part of Christchurch’s activity calendar for more than half a century, with generations of Cantabrians taking part.

“The City2Surf is all about getting people moving. It’s all about having fun. It’s been part of our city’s DNA for decades,” he said.

Hato Hone St John will again be the event’s supporting charity partner.

McCaughan said the partnership was an opportunity to support a service that is essential to the community.

“Our ambulance service and their people are amazing.

“Everyone knows someone who utilised ambulance services and knows what a wonderful job they do,” he said.

“It’s an important organisation for our community that we are really proud to partner with.”

City2Surf 2026. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Two courses will again be available, with the traditional 12km event starting at Latimer Square and the 6km course beginning at Porritt Park in Wainoni.

Both will follow the City to Sea Pathway, including part of the stage two extension, before finishing at Rawhiti Domain in New Brighton.

McCaughan said the return of the 12km course from Latimer Square to New Brighton had been a resounding success.

Those who complete the run will be able to collect medals at the finish line, following their popular introduction at last year’s event, with drinks and protein bars also available.

Organisers are planning prizes and giveaways along with on-course entertainment, including bands, with the aim of keeping participants motivated along the way.

“We’re aiming for entertainment every kilometre,” said McCaughan.

“We had a fantastic City2Surf last year, and I’m looking forward to 2027 to get Christchurch moving again.”