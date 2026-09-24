Te Ūaka The Lyttelton Museum has received a significant boost to its capital campaign, with more than $260,000 pledged and donated following a recent fundraising event attended by 95 supporters and prospective donors.

Celia Allison announced at the event she and her siblings have committed $250,000 to the proposed museum rebuild, a move celebrated by Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū Banks Peninsula Community Board member Cathy Lum-Webb on social media.

Allison is a well-known illustrator and entrepreneur. She founded the brand Cecily, selling products based around a cartoon character she created of the same name. She is also on the museum committee.

The museum society is seeking $12.6 million to fund a new building to house its extensive 20,000 artefact collection. It launched the campaign ‘Bring our collection and stories home’ in July.

Society chair Christine Korako said the response to the fundraising event demonstrated growing support for the campaign.

“To receive more than $260,000 from one evening is incredibly encouraging. People understand that these stories belong here, connected to the harbour, township and community that give them meaning and we are grateful for that support.”

The former museum was built in 1969 to preserve and share the stories of Lyttelton and Whakaraupō.

It was demolished in 2012 after suffering extensive damage from the earthquakes.

About 95% of its collection was recovered, with most of it now held at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand in Wigram.

The first stage of the build is estimated to cost $8,784,637 and will enable Te Ūaka to build the museum and open its doors to the public. Fundraising will then continue for additional exhibition and fit-out elements.

“Our priority is to get the museum built, bring our collection home and open the doors,” Korako said.

“This is about much more than a building. It is about creating a lasting legacy and preserving the stories of Lyttelton and Whakaraupō, a place of significant beginnings, arrivals and departures that have helped shape Christchurch, Canterbury and New Zealand.”

The society has made a submission to the city council’s Long Term Plan 2027-37, requesting $8m as part of the wider campaign.