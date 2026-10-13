Minister of RMA Reform Chris Bishop has launched an investigation into the planning rules at Christchurch’s former Apollo Projects Stadium site.

Earlier this year, Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger requested the Minister use his powers under section 360I of the Resource Management Act to rezone the 4.93ha site on Jack Hinton Drive in Addington to Mixed Use (MUZ) in the Christchurch District Plan.

The land is currently zoned Open Space Metropolitan Facilities, which restricts future use of the site.

Mauger said the council appreciates the Minister's decision to progress this work and get it moving for the city.

“Apollo Projects Stadium played an important role in Christchurch’s earthquake recovery, and with One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha now up and running, there’s a real opportunity to consider what comes next for this site,” he said.

“We’ll be talking with the community about what they’d like to see the land used for going forward but we need to make sure our planning rules give us as much flexibility as possible for this significant site.”

“Whether that’s housing, open space or other uses, we need to explore the options and ultimately make the best use of the site for Christchurch,” Mauger said.

The regulation-making power of the Resource Management Act enables the Minister Responsible for RMA Reform to remove or modify plan provisions where they are negatively affecting economic growth, development capacity or employment.

The Minister’s investigation will consider the request and the statutory criteria in the RMA.

Officials will engage with the council as well as those likely to be affected before providing advice to the Minister.

The council has started decommissioning the temporary stadium. Expressions of Interest for the infrastructure will open next week.

- Allied Media